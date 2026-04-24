Jayson Tatum News: Clutch performance Friday
Tatum notched 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-100 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum came through in the clutch, nailing a three-pointer in the dying seconds to secure an important win in Game 3. He has now scored at least 25 points in two of the past three games, continuing to ramp up his production after missing the majority of the season with an Achilles injury. Now leading the series 2-1, Boston will look to hammer home the advantage when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 195 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 196 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More