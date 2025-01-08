Jayson Tatum News: Dazzles with 29 points

Tatum logged 29 points (11-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over Denver.

Tatum struggled with his perimeter shot, but Boston didn't need to rely on long-range proficiency. Nikola Jokic's (illness) absence left the Nuggets vulnerable inside, and Tatum joined Kristaps Porzingis in exploiting the deficiency. Tatum is kicking off January with a bang, averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the first four games of the year.