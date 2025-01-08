Jayson Tatum News: Dazzles with 29 points
Tatum logged 29 points (11-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over Denver.
Tatum struggled with his perimeter shot, but Boston didn't need to rely on long-range proficiency. Nikola Jokic's (illness) absence left the Nuggets vulnerable inside, and Tatum joined Kristaps Porzingis in exploiting the deficiency. Tatum is kicking off January with a bang, averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the first four games of the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now