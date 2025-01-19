Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum News: Delivers 23 in OT loss to Hawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Tatum registered 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 43 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 overtime loss to Atlanta.

The 26-year-old forward had another productive fantasy night despite a poor shooting performance. Tatum has uncharacteristically failed to score at least 20 points twice in nine January games, but on the month he's still averaging 25.6 points, 8.3 boards, 5.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.4 steals.

