Jayson Tatum News: Dishes 11 dimes vs. Toronto

Tatum registered 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Raptors.

Tatum struggled from the floor Tuesday -- particularly from three-point range -- and finished as Boston's fourth-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (24), Derrick White (22) and Payton Pritchard (20). Despite this, Tatum's playmaking was on full display, generating 11 of the Celtics' 24 assists, nine of which came in the first half. The six-time All-Star has averaged 27.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists over 37.3 minutes per game over Boston's six-game win streak, and Tatum will look to extend it to seven Wednesday against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.