Jayson Tatum News: Dominant on Opening Night

Tatum recorded 37 points (14-18 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block In 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-109 win over the Knicks.

Tatum showed no signs of taking his foot off the gas after being crowned an NBA champion last season. The superstar forward's efficient shooting from downtown helped the Celtics tie an NBA record for the most three-pointers made as a team in a single game with 29. Tatum also showed off his playmaking ability, as he racked up double-digit assists only once in the entire 2023-24 regular season.