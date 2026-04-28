Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Double-doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Tatum tallied 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum didn't deliver his most efficient performance but still led the Celtics in scoring, reaching the 20-point threshold for a third straight game. The star forward also grabbed a game-best 16 boards and has now racked up four double-doubles in this first-round series. Additionally, his three steals were a game high. Tatum and the Celtics will look to end the series in Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago