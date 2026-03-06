Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Double-doubles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:40pm

Tatum (Achilles) totaled 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 win over the Mavericks.

Tatum made his season debut after rupturing his right Achilles tendon against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last May. The 28-year-old forward got off to a slow start on the offensive end, scoring five points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field in the first half. However, he settled in during the second half and also impressed as a playmaker, dishing out a game-high-tying seven assists. While head coach Joe Mazzulla didn't mention a minutes restriction for the superstar ahead of his return, it appears likely the team will continue to monitor his playing time as he is eased back into game action. Jaylen Brown should remain the top scoring option for Boston while Tatum gets his legs under him, though the latter should still take on plenty of on-ball responsibilities.

