Jayson Tatum News: Game-high 34 points Friday

Tatum finished Friday's 111-105 win over the Bucks with 34 points (12-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes.

Returning Friday from a one-game absence, Tatum paced the Celtics on a night when Boston shot just 32.1 percent from three-point range. He finished with his ninth double-double of the regular season and his third in his last four outings. On the season, Tatum is averaging 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 36.4 minutes per game.