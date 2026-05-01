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Jayson Tatum News: Good to go for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 11:07am

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Tatum is good to go for Saturday's Game 7 against the 76ers, Brian Robb of MassLive.com reports.

Tatum briefly went to the locker room during the second half of Game 6, but he downplayed it after the loss, saying they played it safe with the score out of hand. Additionally, Mazzulla said he has no concerns about Tatum's leg ahead of Game 7.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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