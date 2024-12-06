Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Good to go vs. Bucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Tatum (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum will return to action following a one-game absence due to right patella tendinopathy. The superstar was active for on-court activity during Friday morning's shootaround, and he will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload Friday. Across his last five outings, Tatum averaged 26.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 35.6 minutes per game.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
