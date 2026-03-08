Jayson Tatum News: Hits for 20 against Cavs
Tatum finished with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 109-98 victory over Cleveland.
In his second game back from an Achilles tear suffered in last season's playoffs, Tatum was again held under 30 minutes but was able to deliver solid offensive production despite some rust in his shooting form. With the Celtics trying to catch the Pistons for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it's not clear just how quickly Boston will try to ramp up Tatum's workload, but the fact that he's playing at all is a huge boost to the team's fortunes.
