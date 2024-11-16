Jayson Tatum News: Hits game-winning three vs. Raptors
Tatum registered 24 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists over 42 minutes in Saturday's 126-123 overtime win over Toronto.
Tatum missed a wide open two-pointer as time expired at the end of the fourth quarter. However, he got another chance in overtime, as he took the game in his own hands on a broken final play to hit a 28-foot buzzer beater to give the Celtics their 11th win of the 2024-25 regular season. Tatum was Boston's second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (27), and the former was one assist shy from registering his first triple-double of the year. Since and including Nov. 1, Tatum has averaged 29.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 37.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now