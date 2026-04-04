Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Just misses triple-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Tatum supplied 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 133-101 win over the Bucks.

The 28-year-old forward fell one dime short of his second straight triple-double. Tatum is still being held out for one half of back-to-backs, but when he's on the court he's showing little sign of the Achilles tear that delayed the start of his 2025-26 campaign until early March. Over his last 10 games, Tatum is averaging 21.9 points, 10.9 boards, 5.5 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.4 steals.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic
NBA
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago