Jayson Tatum News: Just misses triple-double Friday
Tatum supplied 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 133-101 win over the Bucks.
The 28-year-old forward fell one dime short of his second straight triple-double. Tatum is still being held out for one half of back-to-backs, but when he's on the court he's showing little sign of the Achilles tear that delayed the start of his 2025-26 campaign until early March. Over his last 10 games, Tatum is averaging 21.9 points, 10.9 boards, 5.5 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.4 steals.
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