Jayson Tatum News: Logs 18th double-double of season

Tatum finished Friday's 114-97 loss to Sacramento with 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

Tatum matched his fewest field-goal attempts (13) in a single game this season, which could be attributed to Boston's roster finally being back at full strength. The 26-year-old superstar forward was on an MVP trajectory during the early portion of the campaign amid Kristaps Porzingis' absence, but the former's numbers have tapered off a bit lately. Even so, Tatum is averaging 24.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.2 threes across his last nine contests and has a soft matchup on tap for Sunday against the Pelicans, who rank 28th in the league in defensive efficiency rating (117.7).