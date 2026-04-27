Jayson Tatum News: Logs 30/7/11 double-double in win
Tatum ended Sunday's 128-96 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 30 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists across 35 minutes.
Tatum was superb in Game 4, acquiring his double-double via 11 dimes, which matched his highest total of the season in that category. He also drilled five three-pointers, marking his highest result beyond the arc over four games against the Sixers. The team didn't really need 35 minutes from Tatum, but Boston wants to take care of business after dropping Game 2. Although he is at risk of logging fewer minutes if Game 5 gets out of hand, he is a great candidate to pace the team once again.
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