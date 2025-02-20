Jayson Tatum News: Logs second triple-double of season
Tatum recorded 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 victory over the 76ers.
It was the second triple-double of the year for Tatum, but his 15 points did match a season low in Thursday's rout. Over his last seven games, the superstar forward has averaged 27.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.9 blocks and 4.0 three-pointers in 36.4 minutes. Tatum had reached the 20-point mark in six of his last seven contests prior to Thursday, so it shouldn't be long before he bounces back in the scoring department.
