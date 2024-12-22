Jayson Tatum News: Makes Celtics history in huge game

Tatum finished Saturday's 123-98 victory over the Bulls with 43 points (16-24 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes.

Per Zack Cox of the Boston Herald, Tatum became the first player in the storied history of the Celtics to produce a 40-point, 15-board, 10-assist line. The triple-double was his first of the season and the third of his career, continuing a hot streak that has seen Tatum deliver at least a double-double in six straight appearances even though he's been tending to knee tendinitis during that time. Over that stretch, the 26-year-old MVP candidate has averaged 28.5 points, 12.0 boards, 5.7 assists and 3.8 threes.