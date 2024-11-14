Jayson Tatum News: Narrowly misses triple-double
Tatum supplied 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 139-114 victory over Brooklyn.
Tatum fell one rebound shy of his first triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign. He led the Celtics in scoring by hitting 63.2 percent of his tries from the field, a much-needed night after shooting 5-for-16 in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta. Tatum continues to put up impressive numbers across the board, averaging 30.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now