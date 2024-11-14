Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum News: Narrowly misses triple-double

Published on November 14, 2024

Tatum supplied 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 139-114 victory over Brooklyn.

Tatum fell one rebound shy of his first triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign. He led the Celtics in scoring by hitting 63.2 percent of his tries from the field, a much-needed night after shooting 5-for-16 in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta. Tatum continues to put up impressive numbers across the board, averaging 30.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists over his last five appearances.

