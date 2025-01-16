Jayson Tatum News: Near triple-double in loss

Tatum put up 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Raptors.

The star forward had one of his least efficient games of the year, but was able to salvage his day and record a more than respectable fantasy performance nonetheless, stuffing the stat sheet for his 19th double-double of the season. He also fell just three assists short of what would've been his second triple-double this year. He'll look to regain his form Friday against the Magic.