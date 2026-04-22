Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Nearly triple-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:52am

Tatum closed with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to Philadelphia in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum was ice cold from beyond the arc but missed out on a triple-double by just one assist. Through two postseason contests, he's averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
5 days ago