Jayson Tatum News: Nearly triple-doubles
Tatum closed with 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to Philadelphia in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tatum was ice cold from beyond the arc but missed out on a triple-double by just one assist. Through two postseason contests, he's averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.
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