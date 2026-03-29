Jayson Tatum News: Nets 32 points with eight assists
Tatum finished Sunday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets with 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 31 minutes.
Tatum had shot just 32.8 percent from the field over his previous four appearances, but he broke out in a big way Sunday, notching a new season high in points. His eight assists also marked a season high, and he finished with a team-best plus-15 differential in the 15-point win. The Celtics have now won three straight and will look to carry that momentum into Monday's matchup with the Hawks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 272 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 227 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)17 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 1217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More