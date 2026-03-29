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Jayson Tatum News: Nets 32 points with eight assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Tatum finished Sunday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets with 32 points (12-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block over 31 minutes.

Tatum had shot just 32.8 percent from the field over his previous four appearances, but he broke out in a big way Sunday, notching a new season high in points. His eight assists also marked a season high, and he finished with a team-best plus-15 differential in the 15-point win. The Celtics have now won three straight and will look to carry that momentum into Monday's matchup with the Hawks.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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