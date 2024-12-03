Jayson Tatum News: Notches 18 points in win

Tatum recorded 18 points (7-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 108-89 win over the Heat.

Tatum was carrying a questionable tag into this game due to knee soreness but kept his streak alive with zero missed games in 21 appearances. He's been a first-round value in nine-category formats so far, posting averages of 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.0 three-pointers.