Jayson Tatum News: Off injury report

Tatum (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.

Tatum sat out Boston's final two regular-season games for maintenance purposes, though he'll return to action for the start of the playoffs. Over five regular-season appearances in April, the star forward averaged 23.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.2 minutes per showing.