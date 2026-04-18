Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 1:17pm

Tatum (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.

Tatum sat out Boston's final two regular-season games for maintenance purposes, though he'll return to action for the start of the playoffs. Over five regular-season appearances in April, the star forward averaged 23.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 36.2 minutes per showing.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jayson Tatum See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
Yesterday
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
NBA
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
3 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago