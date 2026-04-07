Jayson Tatum News: Playing Thursday, likely out Friday

Tatum said after Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hornets that he will play Thursday against the Knicks, meaning he will likely sit out Friday's game against the Pelicans, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports. He finished Tuesday's game with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Tatum was Boston's second-leading scorer Tuesday and has reached the 20-point threshold in each of his last six appearances. Now, the star forward is set to face the Knicks on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, where he ruptured his Achilles in Game 4 of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals. He has not yet been cleared to play both halves of back-to-back sets, so Tatum is expected to sit out Friday's contest before Sunday's regular-season finale against the Magic.