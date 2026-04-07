Jayson Tatum News: Playing Thursday, likely out Friday
Tatum said after Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hornets that he will play Thursday against the Knicks, meaning he will likely sit out Friday's game against the Pelicans, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports. He finished Tuesday's game with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.
Tatum was Boston's second-leading scorer Tuesday and has reached the 20-point threshold in each of his last six appearances. Now, the star forward is set to face the Knicks on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, where he ruptured his Achilles in Game 4 of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals. He has not yet been cleared to play both halves of back-to-back sets, so Tatum is expected to sit out Friday's contest before Sunday's regular-season finale against the Magic.
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes HistoryYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 34 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Top Performers Led by Jokic8 days ago