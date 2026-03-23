Jayson Tatum News: Puts up 16 points in loss

Tatum finished with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to Minnesota.

Tatum struggled with his shot and needed 16 shots to score 16 points, but the lack of efficiency and rust can be attributed to the fact that he made his season debut on March 6. Tatum has settled as the No. 2 scoring option behind Jaylen Brown, but he remains a productive player. The star forward should be a key contributor ahead of the fantasy playoffs, because he can be a dominant scoring force even if he's not at 100 percent and without being the No. 1 option on offense, as has been the case in recent weeks.