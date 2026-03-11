Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Reaches 20-point mark once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Tatum logged 24 points (10-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 loss to the Spurs.

Tatum has played exactly 27 minutes in his three outings since making his season debut Friday in a 120-100 win over the Mavericks, but the star forward continues to show his game hasn't gone anywhere. For the third game in a row, Tatum saw his scoring figures increase, and he also attempted a season-high mark in shots and three-pointers, seeing a marked increase in his usage compared to the previous two games. Tatum should continue to have a big role on offense for the Celtics now that he's back in the lineup, although his fantasy upside will be capped as long as he continues to play under a strict minutes cap.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
