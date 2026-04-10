Jayson Tatum News: Resting Friday

Tatum (rest) won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum tallied 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Friday. In his absence, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez are candidates for increased roles, especially if Jaylen Brown (Achilles) remains out.