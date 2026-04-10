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Jayson Tatum News: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Tatum (rest) won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum tallied 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Friday. In his absence, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez are candidates for increased roles, especially if Jaylen Brown (Achilles) remains out.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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