Jayson Tatum News: Resting Friday
Tatum (rest) won't play Friday against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tatum tallied 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks, but he'll take a seat for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set Friday. In his absence, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez are candidates for increased roles, especially if Jaylen Brown (Achilles) remains out.
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