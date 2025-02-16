Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Scores 15 in All-Star Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 8:21pm

Tatum recorded 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes during Sunday's 41-25 All-Star Game final win over Chuck's Global Stars.

Tatum had a solid performance in the semifinal for a balanced OGs squad, logging six points, two rebounds and two assists. In the final is where Tatum really shined, however, leading the game in scoring. While Stephen Curry was named All-Star Game MVP, Tatum played a pivotal role in team OGs' success. The Celtics will resume play Thursday against the 76ers.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now