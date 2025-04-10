Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Set to play against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Tatum isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum will return to action Friday after sitting out Boston's previous contest due to a left ankle sprain. However, with Boston already locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for Tatum to play less than a full workload.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now