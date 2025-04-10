Jayson Tatum News: Set to play against Charlotte
Tatum isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Tatum will return to action Friday after sitting out Boston's previous contest due to a left ankle sprain. However, with Boston already locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for Tatum to play less than a full workload.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now