Jayson Tatum News: Shines in playmaking role

Tatum recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over the Pelicans.

Tatum was impressive as a playmaking threat and matched his season-high mark in assists -- this was the fourth time he dished out exactly 10 dimes. Tatum should earn most of his fantasy upside as one of the Celtics' go-to options on offense, but the star forward has proven he can get the job done and deliver full fantasy line even on games when he's not taking over offensively.