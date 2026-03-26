Jayson Tatum News: Sniffs triple-double
Tatum contributed 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 victory over the Thunder.
Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics in this contest, but Tatum left his mark after ending just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Tatum continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury that sidelined him until March 6, and he's beginning to show some rust now that opposing defenses are focusing more and more on him. The star forward has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three games while shooting 32.6 percent from the floor in that span.
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