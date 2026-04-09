Jayson Tatum headshot

Jayson Tatum News: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 7:13pm

Tatum tallied 24 points (7-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks.

Although he struggled with efficiency, Tatum stuffed the stat sheet in his return to Madison Square Garden. The star forward logged a season-high 40 minutes en route to a team-high 24 points, and he has now reached the 20-point mark in seven straight games. The Duke product also grabbed a game-best 13 rebounds and led Boston in assists. Tatum has yet to be cleared to play both halves of back-to-back sets and is expected to sit out Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
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