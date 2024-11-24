Fantasy Basketball
Jayson Tatum News: Solid bounce-back outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Tatum notched 26 points (8-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 win over the Timberwolves.

The superstar stuffed the stat sheet following a 16-point performance in which he went 0-for-10 from three-point range during Friday's win over Washington. The 26-year-old forward finished as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (29). Over his last five outings, Tatum has averaged 27.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists across 38.0 minutes per game.

