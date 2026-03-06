Jayson Tatum News: Starting in return

Tatum will be in the Celtics' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Tatum has been cleared to make his 2025-26 debut Friday after 10 months of rehabbing from a torn right Achilles that he suffered in May. Per Krivitsky, head coach Joe Mazulla did not mention any sort of minutes restriction during Friday's press conference, but it's hard to imagine Tatum playing significant minutes in his return. Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser figure to be the top candidates to move to the bench to make room for Tatum in the starting five.