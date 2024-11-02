Jayson Tatum News: Team-high 29 points vs. Charlotte

Tatum supplied 29 points (7-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 14-17 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Hornets.

Tatum was the focal point of the Celtics' offense Saturday as Jaylen Brown (hip) was sidelined. Tatum did most of his damage from the charity stripe as he shot a season-high 17 free throw attempts in the win. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Tatum is averaging 303.3 points on 48.2 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.