Jazian Gortman News: Bounces back vs. Rip City

Gortman tallied 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes Sunday during the G League Texas Legends' 98-87 win over the Rip City Remix.

Gortman committed a team-high six turnovers in the victory but made up for it by dropping a game-high 30 points. He turned in a strong shooting line, showing a vast improvement from his 8-for-29 performance from the field Saturday. Gortman has now reached the 30-point threshold in three of 12 regular-season appearances.