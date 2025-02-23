Jazian Gortman News: Inefficient in G League loss

Gortman tallied 21 points (8-29 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 120-96 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Gortman finished Saturday's game as the team's leading scorer, but he shot just 27.6 percent from the field and missed seven of his nine three-point attempts. Gortman has averaged 20.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game over his last 10 G League outings.