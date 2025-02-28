Fantasy Basketball
Jazian Gortman headshot

Jazian Gortman News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Gortman played 41 minutes Thursday during Texas' 125-107 loss versus the Skyforce and logged 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebounds, 13 assists and four steals.

Gortman had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored, assists and steals en route to compiling his fourth double-double of the season. However, the 21-year-old was careless with the ball at times as he racked up a team-high five turnovers.

Jazian Gortman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
