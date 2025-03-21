Jazian Gortman News: Logs double-double in loss
Gortman played 37 minutes Thursday during the Legends' 131-116 loss to Santa Cruz and logged 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks.
Gortman dished out a team-high 10 assists during Thursday's loss, compiling his sixth double-double of the season. However, the 22-year-old was also careless with the ball at times, as his eight turnovers were the most on the team.
Jazian Gortman
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now