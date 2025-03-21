Jazian Gortman News: Logs double-double in loss

Gortman played 37 minutes Thursday during the Legends' 131-116 loss to Santa Cruz and logged 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks.

Gortman dished out a team-high 10 assists during Thursday's loss, compiling his sixth double-double of the season. However, the 22-year-old was also careless with the ball at times, as his eight turnovers were the most on the team.