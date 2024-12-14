Fantasy Basketball
Jazian Gortman headshot

Jazian Gortman News: Near triple-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Gortman recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Gortman scored at least 20 points for the second time across seven G League appearances this season. He also grabbed a season-high seven boards, fell one assist short of his second double-double and recorded multiple steals for the fourth straight game, racking up 11 swipes during that stretch.

