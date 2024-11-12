Jazian Gortman News: Posts double-double in G League

Gortman tallied 14 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 102-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Gortman is one of the Mavericks' two-way players, meaning he will split time between the NBA and G League this season. While Gortman's 11 assists helped him record a double-double, he struggled with his efficiency Tuesday.