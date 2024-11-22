Fantasy Basketball
Jazian Gortman headshot

Jazian Gortman News: Scores 21 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 2:58pm

Gortman played 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 109-97 loss to the Blue and logged 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Gortman set a new season high in both points scored and steals during Thursday's loss. However, he continues to be careless with the ball at times, as he has now turned the ball over 20 times across his past three appearances.

Jazian Gortman
Dallas Mavericks
