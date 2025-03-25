Jazian Gortman News: Scores 36 points in loss

Gortman played 35 minutes Monday during Texas' 123-113 loss versus Iowa and tallied 36 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block.

Gortman was dominant despite the loss as he was the team's leading scorer and also shot the ball efficiently, converting on 70.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 62.5 percent of his three-point attempts. The 22-year-old has now scored 30 or more points in six games this season.