Jazian Gortman News: Scores game-high 39 in G League win
Gortman racked up 39 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.
Gortman put on a show during Texas' win Tuesday against Valley, scoring a game-high 39 points while only hitting one three-pointer, which is not often seen in the modern game. The talented scorer is averaging 23.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Legends this season.
Jazian Gortman
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now