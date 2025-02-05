Jazian Gortman News: Scores game-high 39 in G League win

Gortman racked up 39 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.

Gortman put on a show during Texas' win Tuesday against Valley, scoring a game-high 39 points while only hitting one three-pointer, which is not often seen in the modern game. The talented scorer is averaging 23.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Legends this season.