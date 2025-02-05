Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jazian Gortman headshot

Jazian Gortman News: Scores game-high 39 in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 2:49pm

Gortman racked up 39 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal Tuesday in the G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.

Gortman put on a show during Texas' win Tuesday against Valley, scoring a game-high 39 points while only hitting one three-pointer, which is not often seen in the modern game. The talented scorer is averaging 23.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Legends this season.

Jazian Gortman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now