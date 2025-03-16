Jazian Gortman News: Team-high 33 points in loss

Gortman ended with 33 points (13-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 138-130 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Although the 22-year-old led the team in scoring Friday, he struggled mightily with a game-high nine turnovers. Gortman has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games, but he's also turned the ball over at least four times in each of these appearances.