Jazian Gortman News: Team-high 33 points in loss
Gortman ended with 33 points (13-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 138-130 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Although the 22-year-old led the team in scoring Friday, he struggled mightily with a game-high nine turnovers. Gortman has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games, but he's also turned the ball over at least four times in each of these appearances.
Jazian Gortman
Free Agent
