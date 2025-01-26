Fantasy Basketball
Jazian Gortman headshot

Jazian Gortman News: Waived by Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 3:42pm

Gortman has been waived Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Gortman, who appeared in just one contest over the last three weeks for the Mavericks, will likely spend the remainder of the season with the team's G League affiliate. In five games with the Legends, Gortman has averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per contest.

