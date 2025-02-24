JD Davison News: All-around effort in G League

Davison registered 26 points (10-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals over 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-107 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Davison finished Sunday's contest as the game's leading scorer and second in assists to Yuki Kawamura (nine). Davison has averaged 29.6 points on 55.4 percent shooting, 7.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 36.1 minutes per game over his last five G League outings. The 2022 second-round pick has spent most of the season in the G League, and the last time he appeared in a game for Boston was Dec. 12.