JD Davison News: Delivers big game in G League

Davison produced 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 108-104 loss to the Texas Legends.

The reigning G League MVP put together a masterful performance in what was just his seventh appearance for Rio Grande Valley of the season. He's made three of those appearances within the last week, as Davison has been getting in some extra run in the G League while his availability at the NBA level on his current two-way contract is beginning to run out. Davison will join the Rockets for Wednesday's home game against the Lakers, but he's not guaranteed to suit up for the contest. He's already been active for 46 of the Rockets' games and can play in just four of the club's remaining 15 contests.