JD Davison News: Dominant all-around in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 8:21am

Davison played 33 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 103-94 win versus the Iowa Wolves and compiled 26 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists.

Davison had one of his best outings of the season during Friday's victory as he led the team in points scored, assists and rebounds while converting on 42.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. Across 31 outings in the G League this season, the two-way player is averaging 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals, and he should continue to see the majority of his action with Maine.

