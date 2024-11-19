JD Davison News: Dominant in G League

Davison played 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 118-110 win over Westchester and compiled 31 points (12-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block.

Davison led the team in both points scored and assists during Sunday's victory in addition to shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field. His hot start to the season continues as he has now scored 30 or more points in three of his first four games played.